Crossing Swords Star Tara Strong Wants To Make The World A Little More Magical [Interview]

Hulu's stop motion animated adult comedy "Crossing Swords" is back for a second season, premiering on the streamer on December 10, 2021. The series is a foul-mouthed and violent take on fantasy fiction, full of sex jokes, decapitations, and drug use. Oh, and the characters are all wooden peg toys.

"Crossing Swords" follows young peg squire Patrick (voiced by "The Great" star Nicholas Hoult) after he begins working for King Merriman (Luke Evans, "Dracula Untold"). The good-hearted, virginal Patrick is one of the only decent people in all of this little peg world, and his three siblings are some of the worst of them all. His sister Coral, voiced by "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" star Tara Strong, is a pirate queen who drinks and fights her way through most situations. Of the siblings, however, only Coral seems like she has the potential for good, as Blarney the Clown (Tony Hale from "Arrested Development) and Robin Hood-esque Ruben (Adam Ray) are only going to ever do things to serve themselves. Then again, Coral's more likely to throw her brother overboard than actually help him, so maybe they're all monsters.

I had a chance to sit down via Zoom with Strong to chat about the series' salacious humor, serious swearing, and Coral's future.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.