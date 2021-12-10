Crossing Swords Stars Yvette Nicole Brown And Luke Evans Delight In Their Dirty Dialogue [Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

If you could live in this crazy fantasy world of "Crossing Swords," would you, and what kind of life would you want to live?

Brown: Absolutely not me, but I would be on an island somewhere where none of these horrible people could find me. Luke?

Evans: Well, I think, if I was going to be living in this kingdom, I'd probably want to live as far away from King Merriman as possible because you meet that guy, there's a good chance you're going to die a very painful death or be in prison for life. So yeah, maybe the far end of the kingdom somewhere.

Can you tell me a little bit about what it's like voicing a children's play toy king? Is it good to be the king, as they say?

Evans: Well, yes, let's be clear. It's not a children's play toy king. It's a children's play toy that's now an adult animated king who says terrible things that children shouldn't hear.

Brown: Never hear.

Evans: It was an absolute joy. I'm not going to lie. It's like swearing in front of your grandmother. It's a thing you never do, but in this, you get to do it. And I loved every second of it. And you can tell that the writers had a fun time writing it, because there's a lot of things that I say. I remember being in the studio one day, and I just couldn't get this line out because it was just so funny and stupid and ridiculous, but I had to get it, and I couldn't get it out. I was laughing that much. You don't get to do that every day of work, certainly not on most of my jobs, so that's part of the fun of it.