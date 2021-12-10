Netflix's All The Light We Cannot See Adaptation Has Found Its Lead

Director and executive producer Shawn Levy ("Stranger Things") spoke about the process of finding someone to play the lead role of Marie-Laure, and while he thought they would end up casting someone with previous acting experience, it sounds like he was truly bowled over by Loberti. As Levy explains it:

"We searched the world and reviewed thousands of auditions. We never thought our path would lead to someone who has not only never acted professionally, but never auditioned before. It was a jaw-drop moment when we first saw Aria Mia Loberti, who is both a natural performer and an advocate for disability equity and representation. I can't wait to tell this beautiful story with her at the center."

Besides being cast in the lead role for this sought-after miniseries, Loberti is incredibly accomplished. She was a United Nations youth delegate, a Fulbright Scholar, and is currently a doctoral student at Penn State University.

There's no word on who will be playing any of the other big roles in "All The Light We Cannot See," like Marie-Laure's father Daniel or, more importantly, Werner, a German orphan who is drafted into the military. In fact, the only other information we have about the cast and crew of the show is that Steven Knight ("Peaky Blinders") is tasked with adapting the novel and that Dan Levine, Josh Barry, Levy and Knight will be executive producing.

The only other thing we can confirm is that whenever this show finally debuts, it's guaranteed to ruin you.