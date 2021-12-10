Watch The Spider-Man: No Way Home Opening Scene

The last live-action Spider-Man film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home," ended with one heck of a cliffhanger: a mid-credits scene where the MCU's J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons, putting an Alex Jones-y spin on the blowhard newsman he first played in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy) revealed Peter Parker's secret identity to the world. But rather than jumping ahead in time, Tom Holland's next outing as the web-slinger, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," will pick up exactly where that movie left things.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be all about Peter trying to put that figurative genie back into the bottle, so much so that he even convinces Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to conduct a reality-altering spell that will make almost everyone forget who's beneath the red, black, and white mask. Shockingly, this turns out to be a Bad Idea and wreaks havoc on the multiverse — causing the MCU to crash into other Spider-realities and bringing a whole slew of super-villains from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield-led "Spider-Man" movies into Holland's world.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. First, Peter has to deal with the immediate aftermath of Jameson's bombshell report from "Far From Home," which also interrupted Pete's would-be casual date with his classmate-turned girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). The opening scene of "No Way Home" is now online, and you can see what happens for yourself.