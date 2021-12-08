Marisa Tomei Spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home For Just One Person
Every Spider-Man franchise has something special going for it, but only one has Marisa Tomei. Tomei has been the Aunt May to Tom Holland's Peter Parker since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" and has been portraying the character with lovable vibrancy ever since. From Aunt May's summer fling with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) to her always-grounded advice to Peter, Tomei's portrayal has won over fans thanks to her uniquely fun spin on an already beloved character.
Now, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" right around the corner, the series seems poised to take a more serious turn. Like so many MCU actors before them, Marisa Tomei and her co-stars have been tasked with the serious responsibility of keeping the film's secrets. However, Tomei may have found a clever loophole to the studio's no spoilers policy.
A Professional Secret Keeper
In a recent interview with Backstage OL, Tomei revealed that only one person knows the ending of the next Spider-Man film: her therapist. "I had to be under oath and I had to tell someone," she shared. And while her co-star Holland is notorious for letting spoilers slip in public, Tomei cleverly made sure to only share the film's secrets with someone who is professionally bound not to spill the beans. "Only my therapist knows the ending," she revealed.
Tomei was in good spirits as she said that she's divulged the film's secrets to her therapist, but this comment will no doubt cause speculation among fans. Could Aunt May be in peril? The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer doesn't offer clear answers. It isn't particularly Aunt May-heavy, featuring only a brief shot of her running to what looks to be the site of some Green Goblin-related carnage.
Is Aunt May In Danger?
Tomei might have a good reason for bringing up "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in therapy. Aunt May does die in at least one Spider-Man comic. In issue #400, Peter Parker holds her hand as she succumbs to an illness. However, in typical comic book fashion, a later plot line revealed that May was never actually dead. Fans of the most recent Spider-Man films are no stranger to elaborate twists, from Vulture's dad-villain double duty to Mysterio's real motivations, so it's not impossible to imagine something like this going down in "No Way Home."
Frankly, with the multiverse in play, anything is possible for Aunt May and the rest of the Spider-Man team. Short of tracking down Tomei's therapist (please don't), we'll have to wait until December 17 to know exactly what's in store. Hopefully there's a universe where Aunt May is vacationing on a beach somewhere, oblivious to her nephew's potentially world-ending hijinks.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.