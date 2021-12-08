Marisa Tomei Spoiled Spider-Man: No Way Home For Just One Person

Every Spider-Man franchise has something special going for it, but only one has Marisa Tomei. Tomei has been the Aunt May to Tom Holland's Peter Parker since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War" and has been portraying the character with lovable vibrancy ever since. From Aunt May's summer fling with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) to her always-grounded advice to Peter, Tomei's portrayal has won over fans thanks to her uniquely fun spin on an already beloved character.

Now, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" right around the corner, the series seems poised to take a more serious turn. Like so many MCU actors before them, Marisa Tomei and her co-stars have been tasked with the serious responsibility of keeping the film's secrets. However, Tomei may have found a clever loophole to the studio's no spoilers policy.