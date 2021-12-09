Filmmaker Mike Leigh Can't Find Funding, Reveals Netflix Turned Him Down

In a recent interview with iNews, Mike Leigh revealed he has been having trouble finding funding for his films.

Leigh has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, 15 British Academy Awards, and has won the Palme D'Or at Cannes, plus many other accolades besides. His filmography stretches back to 1971 and contains 15 excellent feature films. He is often hailed as one of the filmmakers who popularized "kitchen sink realism," often telling down-to-earth tales of the British working class, and his films have regularly topped critics' best-of-the-year lists since the beginning of his career. He exploded on the American indie cinema scene in 1993 with his hard-hitting film "Naked," gained attention from the Academy in 1996 for his film "Secrets & Lies," made one of the best musicals of all time in 1999 with "Topsy-Turvy," broke everyone's hearts with "All or Nothing" in 2002, examined the state of abortion in England with 2004's "Vera Drake" ... I could go on. His last film, "Peterloo," about the 1819 massacre at Manchester, was released in 2018.

Evidently, the people at Netflix — and other financiers — don't care about any of this.