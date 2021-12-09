Hawkeye Directors Reveal A Key Kevin Feige Note: 'More Christmas' [Exclusive]

The latest addition to Marvel's growing collection of Disney+ series asks a question we never realized we needed answered: how do the Avengers celebrate Christmas? Turns out their holiday season is just as chaotic as the average person, except instead of rushing to get last-minute presents, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is sprinting to avoid the chokehold of enemies.

"Hawkeye" sees our hero confronting his past, taking on street-level goons, and teaming up with young archer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). And in the midst of all the typical Marvel super-heroics, you'll probably notice a Christmas sweater or two because "Hawkeye" fully embraces the holiday season. And twinkle lights and tinsel as far as the eye can see were not mere coincidence, but a very conscious decision from the series creators.

/Film's Jack Giroux caught up with "Hawkeye" directors Amber Templemore-Finlayson and Katie Ellwood (best known as Bert and Bertie) to chat about the decision-making that went into crafting this story and learned a very interesting detail about the emphasis on Christmas. Marvel master Kevin Feige, aka the world's leading expert on non-answers and cryptic statements, didn't mince words when it came to his notes on "Hawkeye." The duo reported that he asked for "More Christmas," adding:

I'd love to see Kevin's Christmas because he's clearly a fan. I can imagine walking into his house and it's transformed into Santa's grotto or something. He loves Christmas.

This isn't the first time Feige's holiday cheer has slipped into the MCU, and certainly won't be the last. The Marvel Studios president previously made the case for "Iron Man 3" being a Christmas movie and also admitted:

"I've always loved films or shows or specials that take place over the holiday season. There's a heightened amount of emotion and a heightened amount of conflict and tension that can occur in this glorious season. I have always, honestly, been looking for opportunities."

And just as promised, 2022 has another Christmas story waiting for fans of the MCU.