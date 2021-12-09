Extraction 2 First Look: Get Your First Look At Tyler 'Not A Soggy Corpse' Rake

"Extraction" dropped on Netflix shortly after theaters shuttered their doors and the global Covid lockdowns went into effect back in spring 2020 — all of which may explain how the movie, a slickly generic action-thriller that more or less amounted to the White Savior version of Tony Scott's "Man on Fire," inexplicably became the streamer's most-watched original movie ever (before "Red Notice" snatched away the title, anyway).

The film also ended with its protagonist, Chris Hemsworth's haunted and curiously named black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, getting shot in the neck and seemingly drowning upon saving the day. (I'm going to go out on a limb and assume those of you reading this already knew that.) But, as you can see from the first image from "Extraction 2," Tyler is decidedly not a soggy corpse in the movie.

Said photo (see below) arrives courtesy of Empire and comes on the heels of "Extraction 2" starting production in Prague back in November. This time, it seems Tyler will be racking up a body count under much colder and more snowy circumstances than he did on his earlier rescue operation.