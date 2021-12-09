What To Expect From Winning Time, Adam McKay's '80s Lakers HBO Max Series

Adam McKay has a new movie, "Don't Look Up," coming to select theaters this week, to be followed by its Netflix release on Christmas Eve. Why sitting around watching the fireplace for incoming Santas or burglars (or Santa burglars) when you could be watching a (disastrous?) disaster comedy with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence? For that matter, why even think about "Don't Look Up," this movie that isn't out yet, when you could be thinking about the next Adam McKay project after that?

As it happens, McKay's next project is an HBO series about the L.A. Lakers basketball team. The series, per its verified Twitter account, now has an official title, "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty." So we don't just have to refer to it as "Untitled Lakers Project" anymore. It's based on the Jeff Pearlman book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s." However, since this is HBO, it wouldn't do to have a series called "Showtime," so the network has gone with "Winning Time" instead.

24 hours until tip-off. You might want to stretch. #WinningTime pic.twitter.com/PJGMpkA7Yv — Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (@winningtimehbo) December 8, 2021

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McKay revealed some details about the approach that he and his co-creators, Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, are taking with "Winning Time." Referring to team owner Jerry Buss and superstar NBA player Magic Johnson, McKay said: