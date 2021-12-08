Superhero Bits: Brie Larson Teases The Marvels, The Rock Hypes Up Black Adam V Superman & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

Brie Larson has a little tease for "The Marvels."

A major writer is going exclusively to DC Comics.

The Rock is confident Black Adam will fight Superman.

Marvel's "X-Men" are going Immortal.