Thandiwe Newton May Join The Cast Of The Next Magic Mike

The cast of the upcoming (and if the title is to be believed, final) "Magic Mike" movie has been growing (and/or showing) and it's making us feel a certain kind of way. When we first reported on "Magic Mike's Last Dance," there was no word on who would be joining the cast outside of Channing Tatum, who has been gyrating and thrusting as "Magic" Mike Lane since the first film debuted in 2012. But Thandiwe Newton is apparently throwing her tear away clothes into the ring and we couldn't be more excited to see how she shakes up the world of male stripping.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Newton is still in the negotiating stages of joining the "Magic Mike's Last Dance" team, which includes director Steven Soderbergh, writer Reid Carolin, and producer Gregory Jacobs. Newton is one of the first fresh faces to be announced for "Last Dance," as most of the core crew, including Soderbergh and Carolin, worked on the previous two "Magic Mike" movies. While it's equal parts fun and sweet to see this "Magic Mike" reunion happen in real time, it's also nice to know that some new characters will be bringing some new blood to this invigorating franchise.