Finding Magic Mike Trailer: Booty-Shaking Can Be Self-Care Too
We all need a little extra happiness and self-care right now. It's been a rough couple of years. Today we have a new trailer for the HBO Max series "Finding Magic Mike," and it's not just the pretty people dancing that will make you feel good. This is about real guys who "feel like they've lost their magic." So they're being taught to dance a la the "Magic Mike" films. Here is the info for you:
From executive producers Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh comes an exhilarating and sexy series that will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes. We've searched the country to find guys who feel like they've lost their magic, so we can help them find it. Through the power of dance comes personal transformation and growth, but there can only be one Magic Mike.
I don't know about you, but I've only been able to get into reality shows that make you feel good about the world, and about what they do for the contestants. I'm talking about shows like "The Great British Baking Show" and "LEGO Masters." It appears from the trailer for this that we're going to get a dose of happiness and warm fuzzies (and also some pretty amazing dancing) from "Finding Magic Mike."
Finding Magic Mike Trailer
In the trailer, we see a bunch of everyday guys who want to get back their mojo by learning to dance like strippers. Maybe don't read too much into that? It's certainly a common idea. Remember that quote from "The Good Place" when John wants to learn the "Magic Mike" dance? Ahem:
Chidi: "What if,in exchange for your discretion, Jason teaches you to do that Magic Mike body roll thing? You always said you wanted to learn that."
John: "Fine, but I want to learn the whole dance."
The whole thing looks as pure and lovely as freshly driven snow ... and also pretty hot. Ahem. If this isn't enough hotness for you, we're also getting another movie entitled "Magic Mike's Last Dance," which will premiere on HBO Max. Here is the info:
The team behind the first "Magic Mike," which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has come together to create the magic again. Tatum will reprise his role as "Mike Lane" and Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the hit "Magic Mike XXL," returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.
"Finding Magic Mike" premieres Dec 16, only on HBO Max. Will you be
drooling watching? It's self-care!