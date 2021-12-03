Finding Magic Mike Trailer: Booty-Shaking Can Be Self-Care Too

We all need a little extra happiness and self-care right now. It's been a rough couple of years. Today we have a new trailer for the HBO Max series "Finding Magic Mike," and it's not just the pretty people dancing that will make you feel good. This is about real guys who "feel like they've lost their magic." So they're being taught to dance a la the "Magic Mike" films. Here is the info for you:

From executive producers Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh comes an exhilarating and sexy series that will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes. We've searched the country to find guys who feel like they've lost their magic, so we can help them find it. Through the power of dance comes personal transformation and growth, but there can only be one Magic Mike.

I don't know about you, but I've only been able to get into reality shows that make you feel good about the world, and about what they do for the contestants. I'm talking about shows like "The Great British Baking Show" and "LEGO Masters." It appears from the trailer for this that we're going to get a dose of happiness and warm fuzzies (and also some pretty amazing dancing) from "Finding Magic Mike."