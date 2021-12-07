Diary Of A Wimpy Kid's Creator Says Greg Isn't A Sociopath, He's Just A 12-Year-Old

Middle school is excruciating for everyone, but for many parents, Greg Heffley of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series is a constant reminder of how difficult those formative years can be, and how the emotions of pre-teens can sometimes be as unexplainable as their decision making abilities. Based on Jeff Kinney's best-selling book series of the same name, Disney+ just debuted the new animated version of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," centered around Greg, a middle child and the frequent target of bullying at school, which definitely influences his actions as a less-than-reliable narrator. Starring Brady Noon of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," the new comedy is the latest addition to Kinney's 16 novels, a spin-off series, and four live action films.

Since the introduction of the series, parents have been pretty vocal about their dislike of Greg as the protagonist. To put it mildly, Greg isn't the poster-child for good behavior. He's indecisive, mischievous, lazy, paranoid, arrogant, dishonest, and frequently jealous of those around him. Most of his free time is spent playing video games, drawing comics, and playing with his best friend Rowley (Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish"), who is likely only his friend because they live close to each other in the same neighborhood. It's not often that children's entertainment are given antiheroes and unreliable narrators, and some parents have gone as far as denying their kids access to watch or read the series, calling Greg a "sociopath."