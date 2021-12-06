Superhero Bits: Spider-Man Villains Unite, Morbius In The Marvel Multiverse & More

Rumor time! As reported by Rocketman Corner, a recent update to the Supermarché website reveals some intriguing details about a possible "Mega Man" movie in the works for Netflix. Apparently, the project is being developed by Chernin Entertainment, which has a deal in place at the streaming service. The update reads as follows:

"Henry, Rel, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development slate. Features in the works include: an adaptation of Capcom's MEGA MAN for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing; NEMESIS, based on the Mark Millar comic, produced by Jules Daly and Sue Kroll for Warner Bros.; an adaptation of Edward Abbey's novel THE MONKEY WRENCH GANG, produced by Ed Pressman, which they wrote and are directing; and RUNAWAY, a family adventure comedy based on a true story, screenplay adapted by Brendan O'Brien and produced by Matt Kaplan."

Henry Joost and Ariel "Rel" Schulman would presumably serve as directors, given this update. We shall wait for more official confirmation, but this is interesting for the time being.