Peacemaker Trailer: Right Now, The World Needs A Son Of A B****

Everyone handles near-death experiences differently. For trained killers, that tends to lead to just more killing ... and maybe a little bit of self-reflection, too.

After stealing the show in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" and making a surprise return from the dead in a post-credits scene, John Cena's Peacemaker is back and more violent than ever. The only things that can stop him now are, well, everyone who's currently gunning for his head, a sense of ennui, and a metric ton of daddy issues, to boot. In a somewhat surprising development from his remorseless murder spree in the film, however, it sure seems as if the killer has grown just a hint of a conscience in the time since, too.

The villain/antihero is set to become the latest expansion of the DC Universe to streaming, with "Peacemaker" headed to the small screen on HBO Max early next year. You can check out the latest full-length trailer and a brand new poster for "Peacemaker" below.