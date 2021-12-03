Superhero Bits: A Fresh Look At Black Adam, Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Teaser & More

Did you know that the Apple's App Store Best of 2021 Awards is a thing? I certainly didn't. In any event, it is very much a real thing and Marvel's mobile RBP "Marvel Future Revolution" took home one of the big awards, as it was named "iPad Game of the Year." Joe Lee, Executive Producer at Netmarble, the studio behind the game, said the following:

"To be recognized with this prestigious award is immensely humbling, as we really strove to make a first-of-its-kind game for Marvel that connected players from all over the world. We were up against apps and games judged on delivering exceptional quality, cutting-edge design and intuitive usability, as well as advanced application of Apple's unique technologies, making this especially rewarding. Thanks to our talented team of developers, our highly collaborative relationship with Marvel, and the long hours put in by our entire team at Netmarble, we were able to bring our shared vision to life. We can't wait to show you what's in store for MARVEL Future Revolution in 2022."

The good news is, the game is free to play and is available on both Android and Apple devices. So if this prestigious honor is making you curious, it won't cost anything to give it a go.