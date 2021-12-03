Hawkeye TV Spot Promises 'The Biggest Surprises Are Yet To Come'
Ahead of next week's fourth episode of "Hawkeye" on Disney+, Marvel has revealed a brief new TV spot for the show. Brief though it may be, the tiny bit of new footage, in addition to a teasing bit of narration, makes it quite intriguing. It seems we still have more than a few mysteries to unravel before Clint Barton and Kate Bishop wrap up the Christmastime mission. And there are some big surprises still to come in these final few episodes, apparently. Is it Mephisto? Probably not! But let's check this footage out and discuss.
Hawkeye Hit the Mark TV Spot
Much of the early second of the spot focus on critical acclaim and footage that we've already seen in the first few episodes. And yes, we get a nice little glimpse of Lucky the Pizza Dog. But it's toward the end that things get interesting, as we see a mysterious figure in all black with night vision goggles, reminiscent of the game "Splinter Cell." Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop then, seeming rather concerned, asks, "Who's that?" As one might expect, that information is not revealed at this time.
The voiceover then promises that the biggest surprises of the show have yet to come. One can assume this goggle-wearing figure might have something to do with it. In any case, those words pave the way for some potentially reckless speculation.
So, What's This Big Surprise?
I suppose the discussion of what these surprises could be might wander into what some consider to be spoiler territory. If you're someone who considers reasonable speculation to fit into that camp, now might be a good time to avert your eyes. That mysterious goggled figure in the trailer might very well be none other than Yelena Belova, AKA Black Widow's sister, who we met in the "Black Widow" movie over the summer. Those who watched the post-credits scene are surely aware that Florence Pugh's return as Yelena was teed up pretty heavily, with the stage set for her to appear in "Hawkeye." Vegas odds are probably on her being the person in the goggles.
As for other surprises? One has to imagine that Echo's mysterious uncle, who was discussed a decent bit in episode 3, is going to be one of those surprises. And we have a pretty good idea as to who that certain someone might be. If the prevailing theory online proves to be true, it's going to be a big deal for the future of the MCU, that much is certain.
"Hawkeye" returns Wednesday with a new episode on Disney+.