Hawkeye TV Spot Promises 'The Biggest Surprises Are Yet To Come'

I suppose the discussion of what these surprises could be might wander into what some consider to be spoiler territory. If you're someone who considers reasonable speculation to fit into that camp, now might be a good time to avert your eyes. That mysterious goggled figure in the trailer might very well be none other than Yelena Belova, AKA Black Widow's sister, who we met in the "Black Widow" movie over the summer. Those who watched the post-credits scene are surely aware that Florence Pugh's return as Yelena was teed up pretty heavily, with the stage set for her to appear in "Hawkeye." Vegas odds are probably on her being the person in the goggles.

As for other surprises? One has to imagine that Echo's mysterious uncle, who was discussed a decent bit in episode 3, is going to be one of those surprises. And we have a pretty good idea as to who that certain someone might be. If the prevailing theory online proves to be true, it's going to be a big deal for the future of the MCU, that much is certain.

"Hawkeye" returns Wednesday with a new episode on Disney+.