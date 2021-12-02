Meet Pizza Dog, The Breakout Star Of Hawkeye And The Goodest Boy

Ever since he first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has been waiting for his moment to shine. So often he's crammed in alongside heroes who double as literal gods, or genius billionaires, or symbolic super-soldiers, or ... you get the point. But at long last, the arrow-wielding Avenger gets the screen all to himself in the latest Marvel Disney+ series, "Hawkeye."

Here, Clint shows off his heroic abilities against street-level villains whilst trying his best to bury his post-Blip past and return to his family for Christmas. Given the name of the series, the lack of other Avengers, and a plot revolving around his past, this should obviously be Clint's moment to take center stage... Too bad his thunder is being stolen by the greatest character to enter the MCU since its inception. That's right, I am indeed talking about Lucky, the Pizza Dog!

So far, the name Lucky hasn't been attributed to our beloved canine companion — but Pizza Dog is a title he earned right off the bat in episode 1. A hero in training, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) risked her life to save the dog from both oncoming traffic and a mysterious Tracksuit clad gang, and hasn't let go of him since. Upon discovering he likes pizza, she did as any sane human would and named the puppy after his new favorite meal. And based on the huge doggy grin he wears whenever his title is called, PIzza Dog approves. Don't let the name fool you though, getting rid of leftover pizza is just the beginning of what Pizza Dog has to offer.