John Cho Hopes Cowboy Bebop Season 2 Gets 'Weirder And Darker'

Same! And yes! And don't let anyone stop you!

Look, we get that John Cho doesn't have total power over season 2 of Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" remake. And we also understand that "dark and weird" could be a turn-off to some people. But if you're remaking something, you should add your own spin to it, and what's a better, more interesting spin than making something weirder and darker? Maybe making it a rom-com? A choose-your-own-adventure story? I mean, I guess there are lots of ways to make a show your own, but we're personally signing off on a weirder and darker "Cowboy Bebop." John, you have our full and total approval.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Cho made it clear what he'd want from a second season of "Cowboy Bebop," saying: