Superhero Bits: New Spider-Man Trilogy Isn't Locked Down Yet, The Crow Remake Test Footage & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" gets an IMAX poster.
"Kick-Ass 3" may actually happen (eventually).
That new "Spider-Man" movie trilogy may not be official just yet.
"The Crow" remake text footage surfaces.
Beebo Saves Christmas Promo
Here's a promo for the upcoming holiday special "Beebo Saves Christmas" on The CW, which spun directly out of "Legends of Tomorrow."
The animated, one-hour special finds Sprinkles (Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, deciding that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (Ernie Hudson). Beebo (Ben Diskin) and his friends thus travel to the North Pole to, among other things, help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.
"Beebo Saves Christmas" airs Wednesday, December 1 on The CW.
Drax Was More Popular Than Baby Groot In Guardians 2
There is no question that Baby Groot proved to be the breakout star of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." However, director James Gunn has revealed that, at least with test audiences, Dave Bautista's Drax was actually the favorite amongst fans, with Baby Groot coming in second place.
Hundreds read. A couple tested. But at the end of the day @DaveBautista was my only choice & the only guy who got the character right. https://t.co/Pg1lARn1Nt
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2021
In the test screenings of Volume 2, Drax was the most popular character, edging out Baby Groot. https://t.co/JvqUzURN0Z
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2021
From the very beginning, Drax has had his fair share of crowd-pleasing moments, so this actually makes sense. We can only hope that continues in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hot Toys Figure
The fine folks at Hot Toys have announced a brand new Venom figure, which takes its inspiration from this year's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The 1/6 scale figure immortalizes Tom Hardy's anti-hero in detailed fashion, but it comes at a cost. The figure goes for $440 and is available for pre-order now. Those who are interested can expect the item to ship sometime between January and March 2023. Those who wish to pre-order can do so by clicking this link.
Watch Jason Momoa In The Crow Remake Test Footage
Apparently people are frothing over some still pics of Jason Momoaâ€™s THE CROW test footage. So hereâ€™s some of the actual footage. Hope they get the chance to revisit this one day. #TheCrow pic.twitter.com/xGcQTdhHKG— Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) November 26, 2021
There was a time when Hollywood was trying very hard to remake "The Crow." At one point not all that long again, Jason Momoa was attached to play Eric Draven, with Corin Hardy ("The Nun") on board to direct. It got very far in development, with the rug pulled out at the last second. Now, filmmaker Ryan Unicomb has revealed some actual test footage of Momoa in the role.
Hereâ€™s the rest of the footage. Thereâ€™s always been some confusion around if itâ€™s from before he was cast or not. Iâ€™ve personally never been able to confirm but perhaps @corinhardy can?! #TheCrow #JasonMomoa https://t.co/3QOXCRZnaU pic.twitter.com/saY1WXaf4U
— Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) November 26, 2021
This is one of those unique glimpses into what could have been in a slightly alternate universe. Unfortunately, Momoa is quite busy these days with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "Dune Part Two" and his buddy comedy with Dave Bautista, so this probably won't ever come back around. But this makes it all the more fascinating.
Kick-Ass 3 Might Happen, But Not Anytime Soon
It's been a while since "Kick-Ass 2" hit theaters in 2013, but it turns out that the franchise may not be totally dead just yet. At least not creatively speaking. This, according to a new interview with Mark Millar, who sat down with Screen Rant recently. In discussing a possible "Kick-Ass 3," he revealed that he and director Matthew Vaughn have ideas for a third entry, though it is not currently in development. Says Millar:
"I talk to Matthew Vaughn three times a week, Matthew is one of my best friends, and we've no plans because I'm over at Netflix and he has deals over with Apple and Kick-Ass is Universal. So there's definitely no plans, maybe at some point in the future, we do have one last story to tell, which is the big finale storyline. I kind of like the idea of that as well, because practically we can come back a little later to all the characters in different places, so there's a potential story there at some point. But I pray that nobody reads this and mistakes that for us saying Kick-Ass 3 is in the works, because there's 100 percent no plans to do it at the moment."
So it sounds like the biggest issues would be scheduling and working out deals between studios. But if that could get sorted out? Who knows!
Vincent D'Onofrio Debunks Some Bad Kingpin Photoshop
@vincentdonofrio is this you brother? pic.twitter.com/CIWzUfYNwF— ChrissTD (@artchris_rt) November 27, 2021
As we can see in the above tweet, someone recently circulated some very bad Photoshop of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, who we last saw in Netflix's "Daredevil." There have been rumors circulating that the actor might be reprising his role in the "Hawkeye" series currently airing on Disney+. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen but, at the very least, D'Onofrio has debunked this terrible photo in humorous fashion.
Well it's a really bad job from someone trying to make it look like me. This guy in the pic is more handsome I think.
— Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 27, 2021
Let's see what happens as "Hawkeye" continues to unfold, shall we?
That New Spider-Man Trilogy May Not Be a Done Deal Just Yet
"Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal recently made Marvel fans quite happy when she confirmed that Sony is going to continue to work with Marvel Studios on more entries in the franchise, with Tom Holland on board to continue in the role of Peter Parker. However, following the reveal from Pascal, a report from THR that covered the news poured a bit of cold water on the situation. "Sony insiders note though the studio has a strong relationship with Holland and Feige and hopes to continue their collaboration, there are no official plans for a trilogy at this phase," the outlet stated. So, where do we stand? It seems the studio definitely has plans, it may just be about ironing out contracts and things of that nature. Still, something to note at this stage in the game.
Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Poster
Lastly, IMAX decided to drop a new post for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" just as tickets for the much-anticipated movie went on sale. As we touched on yesterday, the whole thing was a mess and ticket sites crashed left and right. It is expected that this will be the biggest movie since the pandemic, in terms of box office anyway, and IMAX, along with other premium format screens, will surely be a large part of that equation. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on December 17.