Superhero Bits: New Spider-Man Trilogy Isn't Locked Down Yet, The Crow Remake Test Footage & More

No Way Home IMAX poster Sony Pictures
By Ryan Scott/Nov. 30, 2021 5:02 pm EST

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

  • "Spider-Man: No Way Home" gets an IMAX poster.

  • "Kick-Ass 3" may actually happen (eventually).

  • That new "Spider-Man" movie trilogy may not be official just yet.

  • "The Crow" remake text footage surfaces.

  • All that and more!

Beebo Saves Christmas Promo

Here's a promo for the upcoming holiday special "Beebo Saves Christmas" on The CW, which spun directly out of "Legends of Tomorrow."

The animated, one-hour special finds Sprinkles (Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, deciding that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (Ernie Hudson). Beebo (Ben Diskin) and his friends thus travel to the North Pole to, among other things, help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.

"Beebo Saves Christmas" airs Wednesday, December 1 on The CW.

Drax Was More Popular Than Baby Groot In Guardians 2

Drax Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Marvel Studios

There is no question that Baby Groot proved to be the breakout star of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." However, director James Gunn has revealed that, at least with test audiences, Dave Bautista's Drax was actually the favorite amongst fans, with Baby Groot coming in second place.

From the very beginning, Drax has had his fair share of crowd-pleasing moments, so this actually makes sense. We can only hope that continues in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hot Toys Figure

The fine folks at Hot Toys have announced a brand new Venom figure, which takes its inspiration from this year's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." The 1/6 scale figure immortalizes Tom Hardy's anti-hero in detailed fashion, but it comes at a cost. The figure goes for $440 and is available for pre-order now. Those who are interested can expect the item to ship sometime between January and March 2023. Those who wish to pre-order can do so by clicking this link.

Watch Jason Momoa In The Crow Remake Test Footage

There was a time when Hollywood was trying very hard to remake "The Crow." At one point not all that long again, Jason Momoa was attached to play Eric Draven, with Corin Hardy ("The Nun") on board to direct. It got very far in development, with the rug pulled out at the last second. Now, filmmaker Ryan Unicomb has revealed some actual test footage of Momoa in the role.

This is one of those unique glimpses into what could have been in a slightly alternate universe. Unfortunately, Momoa is quite busy these days with "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," "Dune Part Two" and his buddy comedy with Dave Bautista, so this probably won't ever come back around. But this makes it all the more fascinating.

Kick-Ass 3 Might Happen, But Not Anytime Soon

Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl Lionsgate

It's been a while since "Kick-Ass 2" hit theaters in 2013, but it turns out that the franchise may not be totally dead just yet. At least not creatively speaking. This, according to a new interview with Mark Millar, who sat down with Screen Rant recently. In discussing a possible "Kick-Ass 3," he revealed that he and director Matthew Vaughn have ideas for a third entry, though it is not currently in development. Says Millar:

"I talk to Matthew Vaughn three times a week, Matthew is one of my best friends, and we've no plans because I'm over at Netflix and he has deals over with Apple and Kick-Ass is Universal. So there's definitely no plans, maybe at some point in the future, we do have one last story to tell, which is the big finale storyline. I kind of like the idea of that as well, because practically we can come back a little later to all the characters in different places, so there's a potential story there at some point. But I pray that nobody reads this and mistakes that for us saying Kick-Ass 3 is in the works, because there's 100 percent no plans to do it at the moment."

So it sounds like the biggest issues would be scheduling and working out deals between studios. But if that could get sorted out? Who knows!

Vincent D'Onofrio Debunks Some Bad Kingpin Photoshop

As we can see in the above tweet, someone recently circulated some very bad Photoshop of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, who we last saw in Netflix's "Daredevil." There have been rumors circulating that the actor might be reprising his role in the "Hawkeye" series currently airing on Disney+. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen but, at the very least, D'Onofrio has debunked this terrible photo in humorous fashion.

Let's see what happens as "Hawkeye" continues to unfold, shall we?

That New Spider-Man Trilogy May Not Be a Done Deal Just Yet

Spider-Man Far From Home swinging Sony Pictures

"Spider-Man" producer Amy Pascal recently made Marvel fans quite happy when she confirmed that Sony is going to continue to work with Marvel Studios on more entries in the franchise, with Tom Holland on board to continue in the role of Peter Parker. However, following the reveal from Pascal, a report from THR that covered the news poured a bit of cold water on the situation. "Sony insiders note though the studio has a strong relationship with Holland and Feige and hopes to continue their collaboration, there are no official plans for a trilogy at this phase," the outlet stated. So, where do we stand? It seems the studio definitely has plans, it may just be about ironing out contracts and things of that nature. Still, something to note at this stage in the game.

Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX Poster

Lastly, IMAX decided to drop a new post for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" just as tickets for the much-anticipated movie went on sale. As we touched on yesterday, the whole thing was a mess and ticket sites crashed left and right. It is expected that this will be the biggest movie since the pandemic, in terms of box office anyway, and IMAX, along with other premium format screens, will surely be a large part of that equation. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on December 17.

Recommended