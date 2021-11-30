Superhero Bits: New Spider-Man Trilogy Isn't Locked Down Yet, The Crow Remake Test Footage & More

It's been a while since "Kick-Ass 2" hit theaters in 2013, but it turns out that the franchise may not be totally dead just yet. At least not creatively speaking. This, according to a new interview with Mark Millar, who sat down with Screen Rant recently. In discussing a possible "Kick-Ass 3," he revealed that he and director Matthew Vaughn have ideas for a third entry, though it is not currently in development. Says Millar:

"I talk to Matthew Vaughn three times a week, Matthew is one of my best friends, and we've no plans because I'm over at Netflix and he has deals over with Apple and Kick-Ass is Universal. So there's definitely no plans, maybe at some point in the future, we do have one last story to tell, which is the big finale storyline. I kind of like the idea of that as well, because practically we can come back a little later to all the characters in different places, so there's a potential story there at some point. But I pray that nobody reads this and mistakes that for us saying Kick-Ass 3 is in the works, because there's 100 percent no plans to do it at the moment."

So it sounds like the biggest issues would be scheduling and working out deals between studios. But if that could get sorted out? Who knows!