Superhero Bits: Beebo Saves Christmas, Spider-Man: No Way Home Broke The Internet & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"Legends of Tomorrow" star Beebo is getting a Christmas special this week

A "Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse 2" tease is coming soon

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" ticket pre-sales broke the internet

Swamp Thing might kind of exist in the Arrowverse