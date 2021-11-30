Doctor Strange's Weird Box In Spider-Man: No Way Home Has A Truly Remarkable Name!

Move over, Eye of Agamotto, Cloak of Levitation, Staff of the Living Tribunal, and Crimson Bands of Cyttorak. There's a new magical artifact in town that has just been added to the Sorcerer Supreme's ever-growing collection of oddities with the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Drum roll, please.

Meet ... The Box?

Alright, apologies for leading you all on, but this really does seem to be our only indication of what to actually call this thing. According to Comic Book Resources, the Sideshow Collectibles website has listed a new Hot Toys figure for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." This "Battling Version" collectible depicts Spidey in a classic pose atop a piece of (presumably) New York City architecture, wielding that familiar-looking box that appears to contain the same design and symbol as the one depicted on the window of Stephen Strange's Sanctum Santorum. Oh, and the accompanying details provided by Hot Toys refers to it as, you guessed it, "The Box." Yeah, we're profoundly disappointed by this plot twist, too.

It wouldn't be too surprising if this actually is the in-universe name for this artifact, which is something that Tom Holland's Peter Parker simply wouldn't be able to resist making fun of in the film itself. At the same time, it's certainly possible that this is yet another attempt by Sony and Marvel to withhold spoilers from a nosy public and keep us guessing about the exact plot function that The Box serves in the film. There have been hints that Peter is attempting to run off with this item after a falling out with Strange, which leads one to believe that it may be the key to the multiverse-opening spell that wreaks havoc on the world and allows so many past "Spider-Man" villains (and maybe two certain heroes, as well?) to waltz right into the MCU.

Whether you were one of the lucky ones to get your tickets as soon as they were made available or simply waited like a practical person for any number of the hundreds of screenings that are still available throughout opening weekend and beyond, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" swings into theaters on December 17, 2021.