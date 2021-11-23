Andrew Garfield Thinks His Spider-Man Wouldn't Be A Fan Of 'Trillionaire' Tony Stark

Ever since Andrew Garfield's run as Spider-Man came to a sudden end with 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," a critical and creative misfire that never made enough at the box office to justify Sony's grand plans for the character, fans have spent quite a bit of time dreaming about the what-ifs. How exciting would a potential third film have been with Garfield's Peter Parker squaring off against the looming threat of the Sinister Six? Rather than rebooting the character with Tom Holland in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," could Garfield's version of Spider-Man have successfully integrated with the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe instead?

Fans may or may not get their wish with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in December — at this point, you really just have to decide for yourself whether you believe Andrew Garfield's own words about possibly making an appearance in the film — but even if that proves to be the case, there's one meet-up that will have to remain within the imagination of viewers. Many would point to the Iron Man/Spider-Man dynamic as one of the highlights of Holland's run in the MCU thus far, though Tony Stark's death in "Avengers: Endgame" cut short any more of that for the time being ... barring any resurrections or variant shenanigans down the line, of course. However, it's safe to say that Garfield's version will likely never cross paths with Robert Downey Jr.'s Stark. But that doesn't mean we can't think about the hypotheticals anyway.

That's exactly what Garfield is doing, at least, and his answer definitely won't stir up any debate whatsoever!