The Tragic Truth Behind The Seth Rollins Fan Altercation On Monday Night RAW

"You know it's fake, right?" has been said time and time again to wrestling fans by people who don't realize we're in it for the costumed soap opera dramatics and muscle ballet, but the conflict on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York was very, very real. Following Seth Rollins' match with Finn Balor, he headed up the ramp toward the backstage area when a fan rushed him from the stands, attempted a spear, and took him to the ground. Rollins defended himself by putting the man in a front facelock until security and WWE referees could detain the attacker and escort him away.

Bra im at wwe n brooklyn somebody attacked seth rollins 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yNoUfaBoVo — Jay (@kash_vL) November 23, 2021

The attacker was 24-year-old Elisah Spencer, who was subsequently charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event). In a statement made to the New York Daily News, Spencer said, "I apologized to the WWE for my actions. I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way ... If I saw him today I wouldn't attack him. I've moved on."

Okay, so you caught the weirdness of this random man having "beef" with one of the most famous sports entertainers in the world, right? As it turns out, Spencer is as much a victim in this peculiar story as was Rollins.