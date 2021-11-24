Hawkeye Featurette Introduces Kate Bishop, Marvel's Next Great Archer

"Can I tell you a secret? I'm working with an Avenger!"

Brought to life by Hailee Steinfeld, Kate Bishop's infectious energy and easy chemistry with Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton has come up as a consistent highlight in many of the first reactions to the new series. This new look at the character sure seems to indicate that Marvel knows what they have on their hands with this charismatic new hero, taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour with Steinfeld, directing team Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood (who go by Bert and Bertie, respectively), director Rhys Thomas, and Renner as well.

Commenting on the whirlwind of prep work she had to undergo before filming commenced, Steinfeld says, "Everything happened very quickly: archery lessons, training in LA on the stunt side of things, hand-to-hand combat. I love that this job left me no excuse but to get to a place where I could come here and be shown something and I would be able to pick up on it quickly."

But imbuing Kate Bishop with a formidable array of superhero abilities was only half the battle. The directors on the series made a point to depict the franchise's newest female hero as well-rounded and fully fleshed out as possible. As Bert puts it, "The kind of hope for us was bringing a female superhero that, it's not about being superhuman. It's about being super skilled and funny as anything." Thomas, who /Film interviewed about bringing his "SNL" background to "Hawkeye," echoed those thoughts and said, "We knew we wanted to contrast her with Clint. You know, that kind of classic buddy cop sort of energy of these two divergent personalities kind of meeting."

Should all go according to plan, fans will have an entirely new character to root for and be invested in by the end of the series. The first two episodes of "Hawkeye" are currently streaming on Disney+.