Superhero Bits: Miles Morales Movie Rumors, Agatha Harkness Returns To Marvel Comics & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Agatha Harkness returns in the pages of Marvel Comics
"Hawkeye" has a real archer in its cast
Jennifer Lawrence shoulder's some blame for "Dark Phoenix"
Keanu Reeves wants to be Constantine again
Hawkeye Star Vera Farmiga Is An Actual Archer
While Jeremy Renner has been the MCU's resident archer as Clint Barton for more than a decade, it turns out the new "Hawkeye" series is bringing an actual archer into the mix. Vera Farmiga, who stars in the Disney+ show alongside Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, revealed during a press conference (as reported by Comic Book Resources), that Farmiga has some real-life archery skills.
"I love archery, just hands down. I am an archer. You guys don't know this about me. My first job, I played an archer with Heath Ledger in a series called 'Roar,' where I had my bow and arrow and I had my 40-pound pull-weight arrow... and I'm good at it, to be honest with you, so if I wasn't gonna be wielding that bow and arrow, I just wanted to be next to someone with true grit."
Farmiga might be coming for your job, Renner. Watch out.
Marvel's Podcasts On SiriusXM Are Free Right Now
🎧 @SiriusXM's Listen Free Event starts now! Download the SXM App to hear Marvel podcasts like Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, This Week In Marvel, and more! Listen through December 6: https://t.co/LPjMTrn88c pic.twitter.com/nwW8FTcKYn— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 23, 2021
Marvel has a deal with SiriusXM that sees them producing scripted podcasts for the premium radio service. Typically, these are behind a paywall. However, as we can see in the above tweet, the companies are giving fans the chance to check out the podcasts for free for a couple of weeks. Those interested in checking out "Marvel Wastelanders: Hawkeye" and other shows of the like can do so by clicking right here.
Darkwing Duck Figure From Big Bad Toy Store
Hey, 90s kids who like to collect action figures and get a little dangerous, now is your moment. The folks at Big Bad Toy Store have opened pre-orders for their Darkwing Duck – Dynamic 8ction Heroes Negaduck Figure. The impressive figure (glimpsed above) is being produced by Beast Kingdom and is expected to arrive in January 2022. It will set you back a cool $79.99. Full details and pre-order info can be found at Toy Ark.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Featurette
The folks at ComicBook.com have unveiled a new featurette for "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which has made its way to digital retailers and will be hitting Blu-ray next month. It takes a look at the art from the world of Marvel Comics that went on to inspire the sequel to 2018's "Venom," which has similarly become a huge hit at the box office. Check it out for yourself above.
Is a Spider-Man: Miles Morales Movie Actually Happening?
What's the time? It's rumor time! As reported by noted Hollywood scooper Daniel Richtman, Sony is said to be actively developing a "Spider-Man" movie based on none other than Miles Morales. The wildly popular character is at the center of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and its upcoming sequel. This would make a lot of sense, especially with Tom Holland possibly nearing the end of his tenure. This feels inevitable, much like Thanos. Even so, we must classify this as a rumor until further confirmation is provided.
Image Comics Title Nocterra Getting The Series Treatment at Netflix
"NOCTERRA Series Based on Image Comics Title in the Works at @netflix" get the scoop via @THR https://t.co/NbiYbIFlBq pic.twitter.com/meEoNHcPdn— Image Comics (@ImageComics) November 22, 2021
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and confirmed by Image in the above tweet, "Nocterra" is being turned into a series by Netflix. Roberto Patino ("DMZ") is set to write the drama based on Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel's sci-fi comic. So, what exactly is the book about? Here's the official synopsis:
Ten years after the world is plunged into an everlasting night that turns all living creatures into monstrous shades, the only way to survive is to stay close to artificial light. Enter Valentina "Val" Riggs, a skilled ferryman who transports people and goods along deadly unlit roads with her heavily illuminated eighteen wheeler.
One can only hope this works out better for Netflix than Jupiter's Legacy did.
Jennifer Lawrence Takes Some Blame for X-Men: Dark Phoenix
"Dark Phoenix" is, to say it kindly, not the best "X-Men" movie ever made. It ended Fox's version of the franchise on a low note, and Jennifer Lawrence, who played Mystique in the movie, is taking at least some blame. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she addressed the disappointing sequel, as well as some other flops like "Mother," saying that she wasn't delivering the quality that she should have been.
"I was not pumping out the quality that I should have. I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I'd gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn't do anything right. If I walked a red carpet, it was, 'Why didn't she run?'... I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence. So that kind of shook me out of thinking that work or your career can bring any kind of peace to your soul."
Let's hope Lawrence is back on her A-game for "Don't Look Up."
Keanu Reeves Would Love to Play John Constantine Again
Keanu Reeves' "Constantine" was not exactly a hit in its day. However, the DC Comics adaptation has found an audience over the years, and there has been demand to see Reeves return to the role. Rumors have even circulated that a sequel may well be in development. Whether or not that's actually true remains to be seen, though Reeves in the above video for Esquire does confirm that he would, indeed, love to take on the role again, if he was provided the chance. Reeves said:
"I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I've played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don't even know. I think it's over ten. But anyway, I'd love to have the chance to play Constantine again."
Your move, Warner Bros.
WandaVision Favorite Agatha Harkness Returns to Marvel Comics
Lastly, as reported by the folks at Bleeding Cool, none other than Agatha Harkness has returned to the Marvel Comics universe. While the character has a long history in the comics, she wasn't exactly a big-name character until Kathryn Hahn gave her new life in "WandaVision." So much so that Hahn is even reprising the role in a new series titled "Agatha: House of Harkness" on Disney+. That being the case, Marvel is boosting the character's profile in the comics once again, with the wicked witch making an appearance in the recently published "Hulkling & Wiccan Infinity Comic." The digital series wrapped up its run with issue #4, but not before Agatha stopped by. We'll avoid spilling details here but those interested can read the series on the Marvel Unlimited app.