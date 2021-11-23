Superhero Bits: Miles Morales Movie Rumors, Agatha Harkness Returns To Marvel Comics & More

While Jeremy Renner has been the MCU's resident archer as Clint Barton for more than a decade, it turns out the new "Hawkeye" series is bringing an actual archer into the mix. Vera Farmiga, who stars in the Disney+ show alongside Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, revealed during a press conference (as reported by Comic Book Resources), that Farmiga has some real-life archery skills.

"I love archery, just hands down. I am an archer. You guys don't know this about me. My first job, I played an archer with Heath Ledger in a series called 'Roar,' where I had my bow and arrow and I had my 40-pound pull-weight arrow... and I'm good at it, to be honest with you, so if I wasn't gonna be wielding that bow and arrow, I just wanted to be next to someone with true grit."

Farmiga might be coming for your job, Renner. Watch out.