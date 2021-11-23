Ahsoka Mastermind Dave Filoni Offers An Update On The New Disney+ Series

For someone like Dave Filoni, who has watched his original character make the leap from one "Star Wars" medium to another, the official announcement of "Ahsoka" had to feel like a dream come true. In an interview with Empire, Filoni briefly provides an update on the writing process. As it turns out, it's one thing to conceptualize future stories down the line involving the character of Ahsoka. It's another thing entirely to actually put pen to paper (fingers to keyboard?) and actually map it out for real:

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you. It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."

It's safe to say that the path Ahsoka took to make her live-action debut hasn't exactly been the most linear one. Up until recently, in fact, a show geared towards the adventures of an anonymous, original Mandalorian character would've been completely unheard-of. In Filoni's case, he's taking the big picture perspective of how nobody can possibly predict the future of "Star Wars":

"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved. Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."

Now more than ever before, "Star Wars" belongs to a whole universe of creatives as opposed to a single figurehead. While that may have its drawbacks, it's also true that certain storylines and upcoming projects simply would not be possible otherwise. We still have another spin-off, "The Book of Boba Fett," and the third season of "The Mandalorian" to get through first, but "Ahsoka" is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime after on a to-be-announced date.