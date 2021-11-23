Keanu Reeves Says The Matrix Resurrections Is Not A Sequel

"What is the Matrix?" It's the question that drove Neo (Keanu Reeves) twenty years ago, and it's the big meaning-of-life question that drives us all. But a better question for 2021 might be, "What is 'The Matrix Resurrections?'"

The upcoming sequel, the fourth live-action film in "The Matrix" series, is only about a month away, but aside from a tantalizing first trailer, it's been shrouded in secrecy. Is it a reboot? A sequel? What is "The Matrix Resurrections?"

One thing it's not is a film co-directed and co-written by the Wachowskis, like the first three "Matrix" films were. Earlier this year Lilly Wachowski explained that she didn't return to work on the sequel because, between coming out as a trans woman in 2016 and losing both her parents in the space of five weeks, "the idea of going backwards" to a movie made before that upheaval in her life was "expressly unappealing." In her place, director Lana Wachowski has brought in David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon as co-writers. Mitchell is the author of "Cloud Atlas," which the Wachowskis adapted into a film that still remains a personal favorite of Tom Hanks, who starred in it.

A new interview with Mitchell in the Greek newspaper To Vima sheds some further light on what "The Matrix Resurrections" is not. And according to him, it's not a sequel. There may also be a deeper reason why we see Neo sitting down in a therapist's office, since the film's genesis came about as a means of coping with loss.