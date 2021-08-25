Here's Why Director Lilly Wachowski Didn't Return For The Matrix: Resurrections

Some great sibling directorial teams have been going their separate ways as of late: first, there were the Coen Brothers, and now the Wachowski Sisters, Lana and Lilly. The fourth "Matrix" movie announced its official title this week, "The Matrix: Resurrections," and it also debuted some trailer footage at CinemaCon. However, you won't see Lilly's name attached to the film, and now we have a better understanding of why.

The Wachowskis co-directed the first three "Matrix" movies and have/had been a filmmaking team since 1996 when they made their first feature, "Bound." Their last movie together was "Jupiter Ascending" in 2015, but they've kept busy on the small screen since then with the Netflix series "Sense8." Lilly has also been doing some writing and showrunning on Showtime's "Work in Progress," which just started airing its second season this week.

To promote "Work in Progress," Lilly appeared in a TCA (Television Critics Association) panel on Wednesday, where she addressed her lack of involvement in "The Matrix Resurrections." The Wrap reports that "she hasn't spoken with Lana since work on 'The Matrix' sequel was completed and replied 'Who knows' when asked if she would collaborate with her sister again in the future."

It's unclear if the sisters had some sort of falling out or have just been busy with different projects. Read what else Lilly had to say about "The Matrix Resurrections" below.