Hawkeye Clips: Clint Barton Deals With The Tracksuit Mafia And An Unusual New BFF

After many months of speculating about the Avenging Archer, we finally get to see Clint Barton take on some villains. Though he's known for his ability to hit any target with his souped-up bow and arrows, this clip shows that Hawkeye is also pretty accurate when it comes to molotov cocktails. This might come in handy, especially when facing off against the Tracksuit Mafia. Is it just me or do they seem an awful lot like a big group of NPC enemies in a video game, growling and screaming up at Clint through the window, but also staying pretty neatly in one place? Seriously, all it takes is one molotov and the whole group manages to catch fire.

These street-level criminals will be familiar to all those who read the Matt Fraction and David Aja comic run that the series takes inspiration from. In the comics, the Tracksuit Mafia, aka Tracksuit Draculas, have a grudge against Kate Bishop and make an enemy of Hawkeye too. Though we don't get to see how the fight shakes out, I'm guessing out dynamic duo can handle a couple of thugs. Clint will probably have a snarky comment locked and loaded about Kate's attempt to grab the fire extinguisher, but that kind of biting humor is just built into their relationship! From what we've heard of the series so far, the relationship between Kate and Clint is a major series highlight.

What little we've seen of Hailee Steinfeld so far really spells out a bright future for her character, and she clashes wonderfully with Clint's whole grumpy mentor schtick. Marvel clearly wants us pumped about all the banter they're about to deliver, because they've also released a featurette delving into the unlikely partnership and the fact that these two are now BFFs.