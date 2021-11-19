Hawkeye Clip: Clint Barton Meets The Parents
The days until the "Hawkeye" premiere date on Disney+ are rapidly flying by, which means the release of extended clips from the series are dropping in fast and furious. The last clip we brought you poked some self-deprecating fun at how uncool Hawkeye remains in the eyes of the world — even after playing a huge role in saving it during the events of "Avengers: Endgame"! That goes to show that you just can't please everyone, folks. This clip, meanwhile, puts Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's playfully thorny character interactions on full display, a dynamic that will serve as the backbone and foundation to the entire series while heavily factoring in to whether the series sinks or swims. Check out the newest footage below.
Hawkeye Clip
Honestly, casting actors as talented as Vera Farmiga ("The Departed," "Up in the Air," "The Conjuring") and Tony Dalton (best known as Lalo Salamanca on "Better Call Saul") and placing them in parental figure roles — even if only for this amusing little scene — feels like a casting stroke of genius. Their alternately deadpan and ill-timed deliveries feel like exactly the right energy needed to play off the equally as uncomfortable interactions between the dour and restrained Clint (Jeremy Renner) and the peppy, slightly overcompensating, trying-a-little-too-hard Kate (Hailee Steinfeld). Though many have found the MCU's typical attempts at humor to have grown a bit stale lately (particularly after certain comedic moments in that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer that arguably didn't land very well), the button to this clip with Dalton's Jack Duquesne half-heartedly thanking Clint for saving the world got a chuckle out of me.
Otherwise, this clip is very light on actual plot details, although we know that the specter of Natasha Romanoff's death in "Avengers: Endgame" will hang heavy over Clint throughout the course of this series. The early returns from critics who have seen the first two episodes of "Hawkeye" have been encouragingly positive, leaving fans with much to look forward to as they count down the days until Marvel's next longform series after the successes of "WandaVision" and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." "Hawkeye" debuts on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.
Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.