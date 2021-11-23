The Original Matrix Is Heading To IMAX For The First Time

Dust off your leather trench and throw on a pair of tiny black sunglasses, because "The Matrix" is hitting your local IMAX theater for the very first time and you might as well go all out for the occasion. Think of this like the ren faire, but with more 100% more combat boots and 100% fewer giant turkey legs. This is the time to reach way back into your closet and pull out those Tripp pants you bought from Hot Topic a decade or two ago and haven't had the heart to throw out. If you've been looking for an opportunity to dye you hair black or whip out an undercut, do it. Keanu would approve.

In honor of "The Matrix Resurrections," which will go down the rabbit hole and into theaters on December 22, 2021, select IMAX theaters across the country are screening "The Matrix" for a blink and you'll miss it two night run on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8, 2021. While Matrix fans the world over are probably rejoicing by throwing on a black leather catsuit and practicing their back bends, the IMAX team seems to be pretty thrilled too. As Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment said: