The Matrix Resurrections First Look Is Here – Here's How You Can See It

According to Entertainment Weekly, the site — whatisthematrix.com — includes 180,000 variations (!) on new footage, depending on which pill users choose and what time of day it is.

If you choose the red pill — the pill that freed Keanu Reeves' Neo from the delusion of the Matrix's engineered "reality" — you may hear Yahya Abdul-Mateen II tell you "This is the moment ... for you to show us what is real." If you choose the blue pill, you may be asked if you remember how you got there and told "You've lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction."

Haven't we all, to some degree? What we are able to discern, however, is snippets from the upcoming trailer. You may see Abdul-Mateen sticking his hand through a mirror that has become liquified, a black cat, the back of Reeves' head, or someone being pushed out of a building window.

If these descriptions intrigue and/or confuse you, I suggest you head over to the site yourself and take the pill of your choice. Or take one pill and then the other — there's nothing stopping you from making your choice multiple times. Choosing different pills multiple times might be worth your while, as some of the snippets change, although some, like Abdul-Mateen sticking his hand through the mirror, seem to stick around longer than others.

"The Matrix Resurrections" has been hotly anticipated, in part because the previous "Matrix" movie — "The Matrix Revolutions" — came out 18 years ago. This site is the latest publicity effort to get the general public excited for the film and/or questioning what reality is. It does a pretty good job, in my opinion, and I'm sure it will get a lot of folks buzzing on the internet about the upcoming film.

"The Matrix Resurrections" stars Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss once again playing Trinity. It also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Jada Pinkett Smith once again playing Niobe. It's directed and written by Lana Wachowski, with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon credited as co-writers.

"The Matrix Resurrections" will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously starting December 22, 2021.