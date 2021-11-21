Simu Liu Brings Plenty Of Confidence To Saturday Night Live's Stuffed But Satisfying Thanksgiving Episode

New Military Weapon – If it wasn't for a certain Very Good Boy, then this sketch could have easily been among one of the worst. However, when "Saturday Night Live" attempts sketches like this, I'm certain that they're fully anticipating things to go not-so-smoothly with the real animal, because it will elicit plenty of laughs from the audience and even the cast. In this case, the best part of the sketch came from the dog trying to get ahold of the remaining bits of a sandwich it was given during the sketch, making communication with the Dog Head Man particularly hilarious. But there were plenty of other amusing bits throughout the sketch, including the continued question about how it goes to the bathroom. Plus, I loved the idea that this is a female dog head on a human man's body, and that human just so happens to be the owner of the dog and the father of Simu Liu's military character. Speaking of which, Liu's dedication to taking this so seriously also kept this from being a disaster.

Republican or Not – This is exactly the kind of political satire that "SNL" should be relying on instead of recreating political pundit shows, news conferences, and other real world parodies. Taking political and social commentary and packing it into a game show format or something out of the ordinary makes the proceedings feel that much more clever. In this case, I love the writing for each of the characters who may or may not be Republican. Initially, I thought that this was a clever way of pointing out that the differences between certain Democrats and Republicans can be subtle. But then I realized, when you get into the specifics of how each vague statement is defined on each side of the political aisle, it's clear that the right is just flat out wrong. Kudos to Kenan Thompson for playing up the host who is amused by the game playing out exactly how it's supposed to.

Jeanine Pirro (Cold Open) – After bringing back Judge Jeanine Pirro for the cold open a couple weeks ago, this was a surprisingly quick turnaround to bring her back. Sure, the Kyle Rittenouse farce trial made this a solid choice to cover the topic appropriately, and it's probably the best way to do it since Cecily Strong's portrayal of this "judge" is always good for a laugh. Thankfully, this one was bolstered by a great back and forth between Chloe Fineman and Chris Redd sharing their reactions to the verdict. However, I think it was maybe too soon to bring back James Austin Johnson to do the Donald Trump conversation topic countdown. It's a great bit, but I don't want it to be exhausted frequently so soon. I know "SNL" loves their recurring bits, but maybe we should pump the brakes here.

Karaoke All-Stars – Though this sketch isn't anywhere near as bad as last week's advertising awards sketch from the Jonathan Majors episode, it feels like it's trying to pull off a similar feat by creating a framework that allows a showcase of karaoke clichés and gags. This doesn't seem like the best choice, because the idea of a karaoke recap show at a local bar doesn't feel like a sound premise. There had to be a better way to set up this sketch. Having said that, there are some good laughs here as we cycle through a variety of the most common karaoke tropes that we've all seen during a night out.