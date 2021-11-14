Jonathan Majors Has Charisma To Spare In An Excellent Saturday Night Live (And Taylor Swift Was There Too)

Please Don't Destroy – Three Sad Virgins – I think it's safe to say that Please Don't Destroy are quickly becoming a reliable staple of "Saturday Night Live," perhaps landing even more confidently than "SNL Digital Shorts." At the very least, they've been quite consistent when it comes to bringing the laughs. Though this sketch strays from their more low-key conceptual style by including the making of a music video sketch that finds Pete Davidson mocking the trio as "Three Sad Virgins," it doesn't lack their fast-paced, sharp writing. Plus, the entire sketch is taken to a new level when Taylor Swift comes in to sing about the boys.

Broadway Benefit – In what feels like a revamp of the "Outdoor Cabaret" sketch from the Jason Bateman-hosted episode from December 2020, Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong are back with a vengeance. This is infinitely better than the aforementioned sketch, as these two "Broadway legends" reprise what is intended to be a family-friendly show. But when the two start talking about rubbers and drugs, this clearly isn't something for kids. Jonathan Majors comes in and makes things even better, taking a sharp turn into cocaine and suicidal thoughts. This was one of several instances throughout the evening where Majors really shone, proving that he's quite a versatile star with charisma and charm to spare.

Man Park – For all the boyfriends and husbands who feel lost while their girlfriends and wives are at works, there's finally a place where they can socialize and get all that pent-up energy out of their systems. Honestly, I could have used more time at the Man Park to hear the dopey conversations they're all having. Though I'm not sure anyone has ever argued whether they like Rick or Morty more, that Marvel bit is the perfect simplification of how fanboys can easily connect, and I would have loved to see a lot more of those conversations play out in dim-witted fashion.

Pastor Announcement – In case there was any doubt that Jonathan Majors has a bright future ahead of him, this episode of "Saturday Night Live" showed many different sides of the actor. In this case, he's a pastor who is announcing to the congregation that he and his wife are about to have an open marriage. Majors delivers some subtle performance touches that allow him to disappear into this character. With the slight hunch of his body and the warm smile with slightly raised eyebrows, this character feels lived in, and it amplifies the humor that comes from such a nice old pastor taking such a surprising step in his marriage. Meanwhile, Ego Nwodim's contributions as the pastor's wife, especially in response to Kenan Thompson's organ player Harold (a perfect character for him), were nothing short of hilarious.