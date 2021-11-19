Daily Podcast: Scarlett Johansson's Top Secret Marvel Project & Annoying TV Storytelling Devices

Scarlett Johansson in The Avengers as Black Widow Marvel
By Peter Sciretta/Nov. 19, 2021 5:48 pm EST

On the November 19, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Scarlett Johansson's top secret Marvel movie. And in the mailbag, we'll discuss TV storytelling devices that annoy us.

In The News:

What TV storytelling devices annoy you?

  • Peter: 

    • flashbacks intercut echoing current day story

    • imaginary characters to chat with

    • characters who come back into the characters' lives who have drug or alcohol addictions

  • Ben:

    • Characters withholding information from each other

    • When characters don't specify things in conversations

Also mentioned: 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 

  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 

  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word! 

  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Recommended