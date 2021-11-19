WarnerMedia Wants To Launch Its Own Version Of Nielsen Ratings: Here's Why That Matters

WarnerMedia has revealed that it is going to take a new approach to how it measures ratings for its programming across its various networks and streaming platforms, such as HBO Max and CNN. Nielsen is the titan of handling this in the industry, but WarnerMedia and other TV giants have been unhappy with the company for some time now, and that has led some to look elsewhere. In this case, WarnerMedia is looking inward, intending to create its own ratings insight beginning in 2022.

As reported by Variety, Andrea Zapata, head of data, research, and insights for WarnerMedia, recently revealed this important nugget of information in an interview with the outlet. The company is currently having conversations with various vendors in the audience measurement space, in the hopes of using this data to pitch to advertisers next year. Zapata had the following to say:

"We are doing this because we believe that there has got to be a better alternative in measurement solutions, and we have a responsibility to our investments, to our clients and partners, and to counting the value of our audience — full stop."

The outlet further notes that WarnerMedia isn't just looking to measure "gauge reach and frequency of advertising exposure, but also how to tabulate audience behaviors, such as asking to receive a coupon or visit an auto dealer's showroom." The idea is that advertisers would be able to compare WarnerMedia's measurement system to others. The company is said to be in talks with Comscore, iSpot, TVSquared, 605, and VideoAmp to handle this proposed new ratings business.