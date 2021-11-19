Superhero Bits: Two Spider-Mans Embrace, Wesley Snipes Has Advice For The New Blade & More

Well, well, well, if it isn't (maybe) Wonder Man. Recently, Sony and Marvel released a little featurette/trailer in honor of Spider-Man joining the "Marvel's Avengers" video game. However, as an eagle-eyed fan on Reddit pointed out, as seen in the above image, it appears that none other than Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams appears in the trailer. You can check out the footage in its entirety below.

Spider-Man has sorta not really kinda been working with the Avengers. 🕸️ Watch Spider-Man: Friends in Heroic Places for a glimpse at what life with the Avengers is like for Peter Parker. Spoiler alert: they play games together – and they fight AIM, of course. That's important! pic.twitter.com/qnPNt9mg6U — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 16, 2021

So, what does this mean, exactly? Is it a hint that Wonder Man is going to join the game next? Probably not. If anything, it's just a fun little Easter egg for fans. Still, it's worth, at the very least, raising an eyebrow over.