Superhero Bits: Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Cast Reactions, The Batman Animated Series Comes To Blu-Ray & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" stars react to the new trailer.

"The Batman" animated series is finally coming to Blu-ray.

Tom Holland thinks it might be time for a Miles Morales "Spider-Man" movie.

Brandon Routh is interested in a "Kingdom Come" Superman series.