Arcane Act III Teaser: The Video Game Adaptation Curse Is Well And Truly Broken On Netflix

Netflix's "Arcane: League of Legends" isn't a live-action movie; it's an animated streaming series. However, over the past two weeks, it has made a convincing case for itself as the show that will break the video game adaptation curse.

The series premiered on November 6, 2021, and has taken a novel approach to releasing its nine episodes: splitting them into three-episode acts over three weeks instead of following the binge model and dumping them on the streamer all at once. This release strategy is reminiscent of what Netflix did with the "Fear Street" movie trilogy over the summer. It has given "Arcane: League of Legends" some sustained momentum as an "event series," and it helps that the show is very well-done, a beautifully rendered mix of hand-drawn and CG animation that should appeal to both gamers and non-gamers alike.

I say this as someone who never even had a Nintendo growing up. Outside this show, I don't know the first thing about "League of Legends" other than that it's an online video game from Riot Games. I have no stake in its success, but damned if "Arcane" didn't look good, and it quickly drew me into its magic-infused steampunk world and got me invested in its characters.

The story, per the official synopsis, is "set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun," and it "follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart." Hailee Steinfeld voices Vi, and Ella Purnell voices her estranged sister, Jinx.

Check out the teaser for the last act of "Arcane: League of Legends" below.