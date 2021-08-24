Yellowjackets Trailer: Soccer Players Battle The Wilderness In The Showtime Series

Showtime has lined up a murderer's row of actresses for its new survival drama, "Yellowjackets." Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress star in the 10-episode series which follows the aftermath of a girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the wilderness after their plane crashes. By "aftermath," I mean not only their time in the wilderness but also some 25 years later when the survivors are left haunted (and possibly thirsty for revenge) by what happened.

What do you get when you put "Lord of the Flies" and "Kill Bill" in a blender? "Yellowjackets" looks to answer that question. Judging by the trailer, there may be some bloody tribalism and cannibalism and/or some gun-toting retribution involved. It looks like these ladies will be battling the wilderness, yes, but also potentially each other.

"Yellowjackets" is created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the latter of whom co-created "Narcos" for Netflix. Karyn Kusama also executive produces and directs the first episode. The series is currently in production in Vancouver.

If you're a fan, as we are, of movies like Kusama's "The Invitation" or Lynskey's "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore" (to name but two), then the trailer for "Yellowjackets" is sure to get you excited. Check it out below.