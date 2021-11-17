Superhero Bits: Pizza Dog Gets The Hawkeye Poster He Deserves, Miles Morales What If...? Comics & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"Hawkeye" begins its one-week countdown

Miles Morales is getting some "What If...?" stories

DC's "Superman: Son of Kal-El" is incredibly popular

The Flash season 8 gets a new trailer