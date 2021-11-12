Superhero Bits: Disney+ Day Brings The Marvel Goods, The Rock Teases A Black Adam/Superman Showdown & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
The old Blade has some kind words for the new Blade
-
Spider-Verse section added to Disney+
-
The Rock teases his vision for a Black Adam and Superman showdown
-
"Avengers Forever" gets a trailer
-
All that and more!
Marvel's Celebrate Disney+ Day Trailer
As fans of nerdy things have likely noticed, it is Disney+ Day. Lots and lots of Marvel reveals came about as a result, which we covered in detail in other posts. But this trailer serves as a reminder of what's in store over the next couple years, and we can't wait to see what that future holds.
Spider-Verse Section Added on Disney+
As a smaller, possibly overlooked part of the Disney+ Day festivities, the Marvel tab on the streaming service got a bit of a makeover. One interesting thing of note, as seen in the above image, is that a "Spider-Verse" section has been added to cover all things related to the web-slinging hero. This will presumably be where the newly-announced "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" will live when it arrives.
Avengers Forever #1 Trailer
Marvel Comics has revealed a trailer for writer Jason Aaron's artist Aaron Kuder's upcoming series "Avengers Forever." The trailer provides some context for the event series, which involves some of the usual suspects, as well as Ghost Rider, among others. The synopsis reads as follows:
On a quest for cosmic vengeance, Ghost Rider finds himself roaring through the wasteland on a ruined Earth, where the great age of heroes never came to be, where hope is a four-letter word and where his only ally in the coming battle against the greatest villains any universe has ever seen is the world's most wanted archaeologist, Tony Stark...the Invincible Ant-Man. Spinning out of the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS #750 and operating in lockstep with the prime AVENGERS series, the next great Avengers saga begins here, as the Mightiest Heroes of every Earth begin to assemble.
"Avengers Forever" #1 hits shelves on December 22.
Wesley Snipes Has Kind Words for Our New Blade
He will do great 🙏🏿 https://t.co/11PeFroKUY— WS (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021
Wesley Snipes helped make Marvel a viable cinematic brand with "Blade," and that should never be forgotten. But Disney and Marvel Studios are moving on with a reboot starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali. While Snipes had made it clear he'd like to return to the role, he has no ill will towards Ali. In fact, as we can see in the above tweet, he has some kind words for the actor as the reboot gets closer to becoming a reality. Maybe the emerging Marvel multiverse will allow them to cross paths one day?
The Joker - A Graphic Novel Collection Trailer
DC has released a new trailer for the upcoming "Joker- A Graphic Novel Collection." The title isn't exactly mysterious, but the video does showcase a bit more of the specifics in terms of the story this volume is collecting. We also have a synopsis, which reads as follows.
Following the events of Infinite Frontier #0 and The Joker War, The Joker gets targeted as the most wanted man in the world! But the Clown Prince of Crime is several steps ahead of law enforcement-and he's on the run overseas. James Gordon, facing retirement, realizes this is the manhunt of his life and the last piece of a storied career...but what mysterious and deadly forces are also in pursuit of The Joker?
"The Joker: Volume One" is available now.
If Black Adam and Superman Meet, Here's How It May Go
I like it.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2021
Sorta how I always envisioned it.
Except the handshake at the end.
Never. Wrong guy.#BlackAdam https://t.co/GKs4RjsYtX
Dwayne Johnson is finally starring as "Black Adam" in the movie hitting theaters next year after being attached to the role for more than a decade. The Rock has teased that he would like to meet Henry Cavill's Superman at some point. A fan recently shared how they would like to see that go down, and Johnson signed off on it on Twitter, saying that the art is pretty close to how he envisioned it. The good news here is that Cavill recently indicated he's very much ready to return as Superman. So the ball is in your court, Warner Bros.
Making of the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet
Iron Man using his fabricated version of the Infinity Gauntlet to snap Thanos out of existence in "Avengers: Endgame" is one of the most iconic moments in the MCU, if not cinematic history. The folks at Hasbro capture the device with the "Iron Man Nano Gauntlet," and the Marvel YouTube channel has revealed a video going over what it took to bring the toy to life. Check it out for yourself above.
Kumail Nanjiani Shares Shadow Warrior 3 Poster From Eternals
#Kingo #ShadowWarrior #Eternals pic.twitter.com/ssGyk4ftKf— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 11, 2021
Lastly, those who have seen Marvel's "Eternals" likely took note of the many Bollywood films Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo starred in. Now, the actor has taken to Twitter to have a little fun on that front, revealing a poster for one of those movies, "Shadow Warrior 3." The real question is, when will Disney do the right thing and actually make "Shadow Warrior 3" starring Nanjiani as Kingo? Get meta and make this happen, Marvel people. For now, enjoy the poster above, as well as the poster for these other Kingo productions that Kumail Nanjiani was given as a gift:
#Kingo #Eternals pic.twitter.com/52syu0hlht
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 11, 2021