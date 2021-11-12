Superhero Bits: Disney+ Day Brings The Marvel Goods, The Rock Teases A Black Adam/Superman Showdown & More

As a smaller, possibly overlooked part of the Disney+ Day festivities, the Marvel tab on the streaming service got a bit of a makeover. One interesting thing of note, as seen in the above image, is that a "Spider-Verse" section has been added to cover all things related to the web-slinging hero. This will presumably be where the newly-announced "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" will live when it arrives.

As a smaller, possibly overlooked part of the Disney+ Day festivities, the Marvel tab on the streaming service got a bit of a makeover. One interesting thing of note, as seen in the above image, is that a "Spider-Verse" section has been added to cover all things related to the web-slinging hero. This will presumably be where the newly-announced "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" will live when it arrives.