Eternals Writers Blame This Marvel Character For Thanos' Snap

When "Avengers: Infinity War" first released in 2018, it seemed as if everyone was in a mad scramble to assign blame for Thanos (who, let us remember, is a fictional character) succeeding in his evil plot to wipe out half of all life in the universe (which, to be clear, did not actually happen).

Apparently, the decision to make the Avengers come this close to defeating Thanos on multiple occasions caused some fans to more or less lose their minds, getting genuinely angry enough to pin sole responsibility of the failure on flawed heroes like a grieving Thor (for neglecting to aim for the head) or Peter Quill (for having the gall to be upset about Thanos murdering Gamora). Personally, I like when superheroes and characters in general aren't depicted as infallible and emotionless robots, but that was certainly a wake-up call for me that not everyone else agrees!

Thankfully, we can expect more reasonable and level-headed responses from the creative team behind Marvel movies. As shown by recent comments from "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao, the actions of Thanos hang heavy over the events of the latest installment of the MCU — and the "Eternals" writers have weighed in on who they blame for Thanos' snap. Because their answer deals with key plot details in "Eternals," we'll save that information for later in this post.

Turn back now if you don't want to read major spoilers for "Eternals."