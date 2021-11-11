The New Rocky IV Director's Cut Has A Feature Length Documentary Just Sitting Out There On YouTube

YouTube is a treasure trove of movies. I know we all have a million subscriptions (both paid and ... loaned) to a million quality streaming services, but you don't need to give Google a dime to peep some truly fascinating films. Whether they've made their way onto YouTube through less than legal means or they've just been uploaded wholesale out of the kindness of someone's heart, there's a lot to sift through. And with the news of Sylvester Stallone's reworked "Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago – The Ultimate Director's Cut" hitting theaters this week, we figured we'd let you in on a little secret.

And by secret, we mean a behind-the-scenes doc that takes you through the making of the new director's cut. Shot on an iPhone and titled "The Making of ROCKY VS. DRAGO," the film is a fairly intimate look at Stallone's process and how he feels about the "Rocky" franchise at large. Stallone actually started working on his director's cut in the fall of 2020, when we were well into the pandemic, which almost makes it feel kind of relatable. I mean, it's a more interesting pandemic hobby than when I tried to learn French by using Duolingo and watching nothing but French extremity movies and psychosexual thrillers. I literally remember nothing I learned, but I finally watched "Martyrs." It ruled.