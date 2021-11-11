39% Of Fans Said This Is 2021's Best Netflix Original Series So Far — And We're Not Surprised

We asked 588 different people what their favorite Netflix show of 2021 has been so far, and "Squid Game" snatched all the marbles from its contemporaries. The relentless survival thriller about cash-strapped individuals invited to play popular children's games to the death is Netflix's biggest series release in the history of the streaming service, so to think any other show could take the top spot is optimistic at best and ignorant at worst. A whopping 39.29% of respondents dedicated their vote to "Squid Game." Fortunately for them, casting this vote doesn't sign them up for their likely demise surrounded by masked game staff.

As for the other nominees, the magical epic fantasy series "Shadow & Bone" walked away just a few ticks shy of a fifth of the votes, a genuinely impressive showing when up against what might as well be the Simone Biles or LeBron James of Netflix original programming. True crime thriller "Clickbait" and the DC Comics' Vertigo imprint based post-apocalyptic adventure "Sweet Tooth" tied just below, followed by the prestige satirical drama "The Chair" and crime drama serial "The Serpent" rounding out the bottom two with yet another tie. Here's a look at the results broken down by percentage:

"Squid Game" 39.29%

"Shadow & Bone" 17.86%

"Clickbait" 13.78%

"Sweet Tooth" 13.78%

"The Chair" 7.65%

"The Serpent" 7.65%