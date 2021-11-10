Ms. Marvel TV Series Will Hit Disney+ Later Than Expected

For some time, there's been a question mark hanging over the release of "Ms. Marvel," the upcoming Disney+ series, which is set to introduce the character of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Khan, the titular Ms. Marvel, is set to join Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in the 2023 "Captain Marvel" sequel, "The Marvels."

Back in July, Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso made it sound like we would see "Ms. Marvel" before the end of the year. Two weeks later, we heard that it would more realistically be an early 2022 premiere. Originally, "The Marvels" was supposed to land in November 2022, and since "Ms. Marvel" will introduce Khan first making it something of a prerequisite for the former, it made sense that we would be seeing it sooner.

Just last month, however, all of Marvel's 2022 release slate, including "Ms. Marvel," was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, we have a better idea of when exactly "Ms. Marvel" will arrive, and it's a little later rather than sooner. Writer Jenna Anderson first broke the news on Twitter — followed swiftly by ComicBook.com and other outlets like IGN — that the release of "Ms. Marvel" will fall somewhere in the window of July to September 2022.

This is currently Q4, the fourth quarter of Disney's fiscal year, which begins in October. The news comes out of an earnings call, where Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company, indicated that pandemic delays would continue to affect the company's slate into 2022.