Star Wars: Andor Has Wrapped And Diego Luna Is Giddy

Diego Luna is out promoting his Amazon series, "Pan y Circo," and in the process of doing so, he happened to let slip that another little show called "Star Wars: Andor" has finished filming. In "Andor," Luna reprises his role as Rebel spy Cassian Andor from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The series is a prequel to "Rogue One" and it has twelve episodes in the bag for next year when it hits Disney+.

"Pan y Circo" is a show, similar to Jon Favreau's "Dinner for Five" on IFC, in which Luna and various guests — including his "Y Tu Mama Tambien" co-star, Gael Garcia Bernal — gather around a table for a meal and some conversation. In this case, they're conversing in Spanish and discussing sociopolitical issues.

Favreau, of course, went on to create "The Mandalorian," the first "Star Wars" series for Disney+, and soon, Luna will be making his own addition to the "Star Wars" streaming canon. Speaking to Deadline, he sounded excited about returning to the world of "Star Wars" and representing the Latino community. He also teased the return of familiar faces in "Andor":

"You'll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can't spoil the ending if you've seen [Stars Wars: Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can't ruin the ending."

In the spirit of not ruining the ending, consider this your warning for "Rogue One" spoilers, below.