Star Wars: Andor Has Wrapped And Diego Luna Is Giddy
Diego Luna is out promoting his Amazon series, "Pan y Circo," and in the process of doing so, he happened to let slip that another little show called "Star Wars: Andor" has finished filming. In "Andor," Luna reprises his role as Rebel spy Cassian Andor from "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The series is a prequel to "Rogue One" and it has twelve episodes in the bag for next year when it hits Disney+.
"Pan y Circo" is a show, similar to Jon Favreau's "Dinner for Five" on IFC, in which Luna and various guests — including his "Y Tu Mama Tambien" co-star, Gael Garcia Bernal — gather around a table for a meal and some conversation. In this case, they're conversing in Spanish and discussing sociopolitical issues.
Favreau, of course, went on to create "The Mandalorian," the first "Star Wars" series for Disney+, and soon, Luna will be making his own addition to the "Star Wars" streaming canon. Speaking to Deadline, he sounded excited about returning to the world of "Star Wars" and representing the Latino community. He also teased the return of familiar faces in "Andor":
"You'll definitely see familiar faces. I can tell you about this project like no other because I can't spoil the ending if you've seen [Stars Wars: Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can't ruin the ending."
In the spirit of not ruining the ending, consider this your warning for "Rogue One" spoilers, below.
Can I Get a K-2SO?
The reason "Andor" is a prequel to "Rogue One" is because it would be a little hard to make a sequel, considering that Cassian Andor and pretty much everyone else died at the end of "Rogue One." That includes Andor's memorable droid buddy, K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk.
When "Andor" was first announced, some fans might have been jonesing to see more of Cassian and K-2SO's adventures before they became a part of the suicide mission to steal plans for the Death Star. Back in January, however, we heard from Tudyk that "Andor" won't feature K-2SO, at least for now. With Luna out there teasing the return of familiar faces, though, I'm wondering if K-2SO might be one of those.
Maybe they're saving him for the back half of the season, and Tudyk simply hadn't filmed his part yet. Or maybe Cassian and K-2SO haven't linked up yet and the series will explore their first meeting, similar to the way "Solo: A Star Wars Story" showed how Han and Chewbacca first met. We also heard last year that "Andor" will be set five years before "Rogue One" and the Battle of Yavin in "Star Wars: A New Hope."
"Star Wars: Andor" comes to Disney+ in 2022.