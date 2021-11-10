Eternals Writer Wants To See Galactus Pop Up In The Sequel

When you've seen one star-sized cosmic being, you've seen them all, right? Some viewers might be tempted to think that there's no topping the massive Celestial villains featured throughout "Eternals," but the MCU has yet to introduce its biggest and baddest one yet: Galactus, consumer of worlds and destroyer of planets. According to The Direct, "Eternals" writers Ryan Firpo and Matthew 'Kaz' Firpo are eager to dig into the cosmic villain in a potential follow-up to the Chloé Zhao film — though only if there's fan demand for him. Alluding to how the MCU (and its fans, for that matter) is now fully capable of handling a villain as otherworldly as Galactus, Kaz Firpo says that:

"Galactus is an amazing, amazing character, and villain. We are, you know, obviously setting the stage for intergalactic, cosmic, megalith confrontations, especially when you kill a space god — and then the space god comes and kidnaps you and plans to judge Earth, I think the door is very much open for world-eating villains..."

So what more needs to be said, right? "Eternals 2: The Rise of Galactus" coming to a theater near you! Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet. Zhao is ready and willing to helm the sequel and the box office performance appears promising thus far, but nobody's ready to commit to anything at this point. Firpo continues:

"There's definitely conversations about these post-credits sequences, about who we're introducing, where we're going... Galactus is one of those iconic figures of the Marvel Universe that we're excited to see. But sometimes I think you leave yourself open, you leave these doors open, and who knows what's happening in number two. Maybe you're too busy saving a Celestial from Galactus that you end up incurring his [wrath]... anything's possible."

As a parting note, the "Eternals" scribe mentions that "...we don't know where we're going to go in number 2 yet, but if audiences want to see it, we're excited to explore it."

With everything "Eternals" set up, it's no surprise that Marvel would want to take a moment to regroup and carefully plan out their next steps. Could those plans include Galactus? Maybe! The franchise has never been more ready to take that next step, but we'll have to wait and see.

"Eternals" is currently playing in theaters worldwide.