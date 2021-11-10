Here's When You Can Watch Last Night In Soho At Home

I'm going to level with you. No matter how far we get into this pandemic, I'll apparently never get used to the shockingly quick turnaround for movies between their theatrical release and their availability at home. The horses are already out of the barn as far as exclusive and lengthy theatrical windows are concerned, I get it, but it still feels as if it's much too soon. Of course, this is already on top of the fact that I'm also trying to adjust to Daylights Saving Time ending. Enough already, this is too much change all at once! But anyway, my loss is everyone else's gain as the official "Last Night in Soho" Twitter account tweeted out earlier today that the film will be made available for home viewing on demand no later than November 19, 2021.

Edgar Wrightâ€™s #LastNightInSoho will be released on demand November 19. Set a reminder now at https://t.co/hBHjhA4rEF. pic.twitter.com/AJBl00juYn — Last Night in Soho (@lastnightinsoho) November 10, 2021

Unfortunately, the early results at the box office seemed to suggest that mainstream audiences didn't take to the film quite as much as genre fans and Edgar Wright enthusiasts did, but thankfully viewers who perhaps missed it the first time around will now be able to experience all the twists and turns for themselves from the safety of their living rooms. Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that a film potentially found a strong second wind once it's made available on video on demand through all the major digital platforms. "Last Night in Soho" stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith, along with the very last performances given by the late Margaret Nolan and Diana Rigg. The synopsis is as follows: